Colorado Teen Battling Cancer Sworn In As Honorary Cop

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado teenager fighting cancer says he has one wish: to be a police officer.

The Lakewood Police Department made Trevor Kling’s dream come true on Wednesday.

Kling has been through more struggles than most children. He’s battling a rare form of brain cancer, but he doesn’t let that slow him down.

“Don’t think about it. Think of… happy. Think of being happy,” said Kling.

CBS4 first covered Kling’s story in 2015 when the community rallied behind the avid sports fan.

His mom told us he is a big sports fan. She says he loves baseball and football.

Despite a lengthy operation to remove the tumor, 14 months of chemotherapy and 34 radiation treatments, Kling’s outlook on life has never been brighter.

“Hope that I get better. Are you getting better? Yes I am,” Kling answered during a pinning ceremony at Lakewood Police Department Headquarters.

The department felt Kling’s story and personality deserved to be recognized.

Kling recited a pledge before he was named an honorary police officer with the department.

“Of the Lakewood Police Department and the position I’ve been appointed to,” said Kling.

The department’s chief, Dan McCasky, said Kling’s tenacity was a perfect match.

“Trevor’s a brave young man. The struggles he’s gone through… he represents courage, dignity and commitment… The values of a police agent… What we really respect in our police agent,” said McCasky.

When asked why law enforcement? Kling’s answer is selfless.

“So that the kids can be good. So they can have a good life.”

Trevor’s family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.