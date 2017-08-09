Colorado Teen Battling Cancer Sworn In As Honorary Cop

August 9, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Jefferson County, Lakewood, Lakewood Police Department, Trevor Kling

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado teenager fighting cancer says he has one wish: to be a police officer.

The Lakewood Police Department made Trevor Kling’s dream come true on Wednesday.

trevor kling 1 Colorado Teen Battling Cancer Sworn In As Honorary Cop

Trevor Kling at pinning ceremony (credit: CBS)

Kling has been through more struggles than most children. He’s battling a rare form of brain cancer, but he doesn’t let that slow him down.

“Don’t think about it. Think of… happy. Think of being happy,” said Kling.

trevor kling 5 Colorado Teen Battling Cancer Sworn In As Honorary Cop

Trevor Kling (credit: CBS)

CBS4 first covered Kling’s story in 2015 when the community rallied behind the avid sports fan.

His mom told us he is a big sports fan. She says he loves baseball and football.

trevor kling 2 Colorado Teen Battling Cancer Sworn In As Honorary Cop

Trevor Kling and his father (credit: CBS)

Despite a lengthy operation to remove the tumor, 14 months of chemotherapy and 34 radiation treatments, Kling’s outlook on life has never been brighter.

“Hope that I get better. Are you getting better? Yes I am,” Kling answered during a pinning ceremony at Lakewood Police Department Headquarters.

The department felt Kling’s story and personality deserved to be recognized.

Kling recited a pledge before he was named an honorary police officer with the department.

trevor kling 3 via lpd Colorado Teen Battling Cancer Sworn In As Honorary Cop

Trevor Kling takes oath (credit: Lakewood Police Department)

“Of the Lakewood Police Department and the position I’ve been appointed to,” said Kling.

The department’s chief, Dan McCasky, said Kling’s tenacity was a perfect match.

“Trevor’s a brave young man. The struggles he’s gone through… he represents courage, dignity and commitment… The values of a police agent… What we really respect in our police agent,” said McCasky.

trevor kling 2 via lpd Colorado Teen Battling Cancer Sworn In As Honorary Cop

Trevor Kling (credit: Lakewood Police Department)

When asked why law enforcement? Kling’s answer is selfless.

“So that the kids can be good. So they can have a good life.”

Trevor’s family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch