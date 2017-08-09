New Hot Car Law Takes Effect Wednesday

August 9, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Hot Car, Hot Car Death, Hot Cars

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 100 new laws go into effect in Colorado Wednesday.

Among them is one that protects people who save children or pets locked in hot cars.

(credit: CBS)

The law comes as many cases of children dying in hot cars are happening across the country.

Inside a car, the temperature can increase by 20 degrees in just ten minutes – making conditions much worse than what you’re experiencing outside.

(credit: CBS)

If you see a child or pet in a hot car, you have to first check to see if you can find the owner of the vehicle.

Then you have to contact law enforcement to see if they can help.

(credit: CBS)

If neither of that happens, then you can break the window of a car to help get the child or pet out.

By following the guidelines, you will not be held responsible for damaging a car.

