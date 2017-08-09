2 Colorado Hospitals Ranked Among Best In Country

August 9, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: May Clinic, National Jewish Health, UCHealth, University of Colorado Hospital

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado hospitals are ranked among the best in the country.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the University of Colorado Hospital is the best in Colorado and the 15th-best in the nation.

In a statement, the president and CEO of the hospital said that “UCHealth’s patients are 26 percent more likely to survive their illness, and they are receiving safer care compared to the national average.”

The hospital also earned a top national ranking for pulmonology respiratory care with National Jewish Health.

The two have been ranked together since 2011.

This is the 16th year National Jewish has been ranked number one.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was ranked as the nation’s top hospital.

