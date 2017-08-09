New Domestic Violence, Stalking Law Takes Effect Wednesday

August 9, 2017 2:29 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Among Colorado’s new laws to take effect Wednesday is one to protect victims of domestic violence and stalking.

Reports of domestic violence and stalking have been increasing in Colorado over the last decade.

domestic violence law 6pkg transfer frame 2089 New Domestic Violence, Stalking Law Takes Effect Wednesday

(credit: CBS)

The new law denies bail to anyone convicted of felony stalking or habitual domestic violence.

Instead, the offender will stay behind bars during the time between their conviction and sentencing.

glen galloway 1 New Domestic Violence, Stalking Law Takes Effect Wednesday

Glen Galloway (credit: Colorado Springs Police)

The bill was introduced after Janice Nam’s ex-boyfriend, Glen Galloway, shot her in the head last year, seven months after he was convicted of felony stalking but before he was sentenced.

