New Domestic Violence, Stalking Law Takes Effect Wednesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Among Colorado’s new laws to take effect Wednesday is one to protect victims of domestic violence and stalking.

Reports of domestic violence and stalking have been increasing in Colorado over the last decade.

The new law denies bail to anyone convicted of felony stalking or habitual domestic violence.

Instead, the offender will stay behind bars during the time between their conviction and sentencing.

The bill was introduced after Janice Nam’s ex-boyfriend, Glen Galloway, shot her in the head last year, seven months after he was convicted of felony stalking but before he was sentenced.