Eclipse Viewing In The Mountains Will Be ‘A Really Awesome Experience’

By Matt Kroschel

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado resorts are hoping to cash in on the eclipse frenzy by offering special package deals to draw the eclipse crowds to the High Country.

For the first time in 26 years, a solar eclipse will pass over Vail and Beaver Creek on Aug. 21.

Vail will see about 92 percent of the solar eclipse.

Both Beaver Creek and Vail resorts are hoping to entice Front Range crowds to come spend the weekend in the mountains and catch the eclipse from the resorts.

The solar eclipse is the first total eclipse visible only in the USA since 1776.

The Eclipse Packages offered include a guided hike, lunch at the top of the mountain, a solar eclipse guide, solar eclipse viewing glasses, and a gondola ride.

Beaver Creek spokesperson Stacie Mesuda expects big crowds.

“This is a really awesome experience and we are offering you the viewpoint from the top of the mountain surrounded by wildflowers,” Mesuda said.

To make a reservation, inquire about rooms, or learn more about the offer, call the The Lodge at Vail Reservations at 844-661-4233 or the Vail Information Center at 970-429-5044.

