Women’s Wrestling Bid Made To NCAA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Women’s wrestling could someday be an NCAA-sanctioned sport.

Wrestle Like A Girl Inc. and its partners announced on Tuesday that they have submitted a bid seeking emerging sport status from the NCAA. USA Wrestling, the U.S. Olympic Committee and other organizations hope to make women’s wrestling a collegiate sport as quickly as possible.

Eleven schools submitted letters of commitment to sponsor women’s wrestling. Most were Division III and NAIA schools along with a single Division I program, Arizona State.

The NCAA’s women’s committee on athletics will review the bid in September.

