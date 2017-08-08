Women’s Wrestling Bid Made To NCAA

August 8, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: NCAA, U.S. Olympic Committee, Women's Wrestling, Wrestle Like A Girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Women’s wrestling could someday be an NCAA-sanctioned sport.

Wrestle Like A Girl Inc. and its partners announced on Tuesday that they have submitted a bid seeking emerging sport status from the NCAA. USA Wrestling, the U.S. Olympic Committee and other organizations hope to make women’s wrestling a collegiate sport as quickly as possible.

gettyimages 520379832 Womens Wrestling Bid Made To NCAA

Adeline Gray and Victoria Francis compete during their Women’s 75kg championship match on day 2 of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Wrestling Trials at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on April 10, 2016 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Eleven schools submitted letters of commitment to sponsor women’s wrestling. Most were Division III and NAIA schools along with a single Division I program, Arizona State.

The NCAA’s women’s committee on athletics will review the bid in September.

