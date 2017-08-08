Mother: Murdered Teens ‘Last Thoughts Were Of Their Families’

August 8, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Derek Greer, Diego Carlos Chacon, Els Paso County, Fountain, Natalie Partida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The mothers of two murdered teens just found out what happened to their kids before they died.

Investigators say the teens were killed execution-style in March.

el paso co teens killed 6sotvo transfer frame 423 Mother: Murdered Teens Last Thoughts Were Of Their Families

(credit: CBS)

Sixteen-year-old Natalie Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer, according to the arrest papers, were picked up by her boyfriend and two of his friends to intimidate them.

el paso co teens killed 6sotvo transfer frame 647 Mother: Murdered Teens Last Thoughts Were Of Their Families

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16 (credit: family photos)

Instead, the two were killed.

“I thought I had played out the worst case scenario, but I had not,” said Heather Ferguson, Derek’s mother.

el paso co teens killed 6sotvo transfer frame 51 Mother: Murdered Teens Last Thoughts Were Of Their Families

Heather Ferguson (credit: CBS)

Partida’s mother, Tamara Partida, said that she believes the kids were thinking of their families when they died.

“Their last thoughts were of their families. I really, truly believe that,” she said.

el paso co teens killed 6sotvo transfer frame 157 Mother: Murdered Teens Last Thoughts Were Of Their Families

Tamara Partida (credit: CBS)

The two were kidnapped and killed, investigators believe, over an alleged stolen purse.

Ten people have been arrested in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch