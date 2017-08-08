Mother: Murdered Teens ‘Last Thoughts Were Of Their Families’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The mothers of two murdered teens just found out what happened to their kids before they died.

Investigators say the teens were killed execution-style in March.

Sixteen-year-old Natalie Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer, according to the arrest papers, were picked up by her boyfriend and two of his friends to intimidate them.

Instead, the two were killed.

“I thought I had played out the worst case scenario, but I had not,” said Heather Ferguson, Derek’s mother.

Partida’s mother, Tamara Partida, said that she believes the kids were thinking of their families when they died.

“Their last thoughts were of their families. I really, truly believe that,” she said.

The two were kidnapped and killed, investigators believe, over an alleged stolen purse.

Ten people have been arrested in the case.