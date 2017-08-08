Report: Mark Redwine Waives Extradition

August 8, 2017 7:07 PM
Filed Under: Durango, Dyland Redwine, La Plata County, La Plata County Sheriff, Mark Redwine

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Mark Redwine is waiving extradition and will be brought back to Colorado to face charges in the death of his son Dylan.

Officials with the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the news Tuesday.

mark redwine3 Report: Mark Redwine Waives Extradition

Mark Redwine (credit: La Plata County via Bellingham police)

Mark Redwine was arrested near the end of July and charged with his son’s murder following a grand jury indictment.

Police body cameras captured the arrest in Washington.

“Our patience has paid off, we now believe we have the evidence we need,” La Plata County District Attorney Christian Champagne said following the arrest.

Dylan Redwine disapppeared in Nov. 2012 during a court-ordered visitation at his father’s home in Durango. Dylan, 13-years-old at the time of his murder, was staying at his father’s resident for the Thanksgiving holiday.

dylan redwine1 Report: Mark Redwine Waives Extradition

Dylan Redwine (credit: CBS)

Dylan messaged his mother in Colorado Springs when he arrived at his father’s house on Nov. 18. He also texted a friend in Bayfield and made plans for the next morning. He was not heard from again.

Dylan Redwine Death: A Case History

