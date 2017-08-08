Latest Forecast: More Wet Weather Including Stronger Thunderstorms

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather pattern across Colorado will continue to support scattered showers and thunderstorms each day through at least the upcoming weekend. On Monday Denver officially saw 0.90″ of rain bringing the total for the first seven days of August to 1.71″. That’s more rain than Denver typically sees during the entire month.

Tuesday will start with areas of fog that could be quite dense in some spots. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day but there should be just enough hazy sunshine to allow temperatures to climb into the mid 70s (above 10 degrees warmer than Monday). In terms of rain chances, it could rain at virtually anytime but the better chance will wait until late afternoon and through the evening. Thunderstorms will also be part of the mix causing heavy rain, gusty winds, and maybe some small hail in a few areas.

On Wednesday we’ll return to a normal pattern of mainly dry mornings followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. A daily dose of that same forecast will continue through most of next week. Meanwhile temperatures will climb to near 80° on Wednesday and then stay there for the foreseeable future. Normally we’re in the upper 80s in the middle of August. But this month has been far from normal so far!

