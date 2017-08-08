Glen Campbell, Superstar Entertainer Of 1960s And ’70s, Dies

August 8, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Glen Campbell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as “Rhinestone Cowboy” and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died. He was 81.

gettyimages 56150316 Glen Campbell, Superstar Entertainer Of 1960s And 70s, Dies

Singer Glen Campbell (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Campbell’s publicist Sandy Brokaw says the singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville. No cause was immediately given. Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and that it was in its early stages at that time.

gettyimages 575391605 Glen Campbell, Superstar Entertainer Of 1960s And 70s, Dies

Country singer Glen Campbell playing the guitar for two young fans, Renata Romoli and Francis Bradford, wearing cowboys hats, outside the Hilton Hotel, April 23rd 1970. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Campbell was one of the biggest stars of the late 1960s and 1970s. He sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits. He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie “True Grit” and had a weekly audience of some 50 million people for the “Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” on CBS from 1969 to 1972.

