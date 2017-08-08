Garfield Commissioners Reject Ursa Offer Of Mediation

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Garfield County Board of Commissioners rejected an offer by Ursa Operating Co. to engage in mediation regarding the location of a well pad within the Battlement Mesa residential boundaries.

The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent reports County staff Monday deemed mediation unnecessary. Staff says the county Special Use Permit process should effectively serve the review needs for the well pad location.

In accordance with Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission procedure, Ursa requested mediation for the proposed BMC A Well Pad since it meets the criteria to be considered a large natural gas development near housing, or LUMA (Large Urban Mitigation Area) Facility.

The Special Use Permit process will include a public hearing for the proposed well pad location with the Garfield County Planning Commission on Sept. 13.

