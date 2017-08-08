Garfield Commissioners Reject Ursa Offer Of Mediation

August 8, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Battlement Mesa, Colorado Oil And Gas Conservation Commission, Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Ursa Operating Company

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Garfield County Board of Commissioners rejected an offer by Ursa Operating Co. to engage in mediation regarding the location of a well pad within the Battlement Mesa residential boundaries.

The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent reports County staff Monday deemed mediation unnecessary. Staff says the county Special Use Permit process should effectively serve the review needs for the well pad location.

Battlement Mesa (credit: CBS)

In accordance with Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission procedure, Ursa requested mediation for the proposed BMC A Well Pad since it meets the criteria to be considered a large natural gas development near housing, or LUMA (Large Urban Mitigation Area) Facility.

The Special Use Permit process will include a public hearing for the proposed well pad location with the Garfield County Planning Commission on Sept. 13.

