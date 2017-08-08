Trump Warns North Korea Would Be ‘Met With Fire And Fury’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBS4) – President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it would be best for North Korea not to make any more threats.

Trump spoke about the crisis between the two countries while at a briefing on the opioid epidemic.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” the president warned. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The comments come after U.S. intelligence concluded that North Korea has developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on a ballistic missile, according to CBS News.

According to a recent poll, most Americans are uneasy about the president’s ability to handle a possible conflict with North Korea.

Sixty-one percent of people are uneasy about Trump’s ability to handle the North Korea nuclear situation, while 35 percent are confident.

Sixty percent believe the threat can be contained, with 29 percent and seven percent, respectively, believe military action is required now or that North Korea is not a threat at all.

The poll was conducted by phone from Aug. 3 to the 6 among a random sample of 1,111 adults nationwide, with a plus or minus of four percentage points in error.