Former Denver Bronco David Bruton Expects Big Things From Team

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Bronco David Bruton joined CBS4 Sports Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

The Broncos honored Bruton, who recently announced his retirement, after Monday’s practice in a small ceremony in which they presented him with a framed jersey from his playing days.

Favorite moment from tonight's show at @TheViewHouse was when @D_Brut30 channeled his inner Jet. Hit it perfectly! @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/jbqDrbtInd — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 8, 2017

“It was the best moment of my Broncos career,” said Bruton. “For this top class organization to recognize me, it was very touching.”

Bruton, who is studying to go to physical therapy school in 2019 has been working with the Broncos training staff during training camp.

“It’s definitely been a great experience, a lot of hands on experience,” said Bruton.

“It says another great thing about the Broncos is that they open their arms for me to better myself as not just a football player, but a potential doctor or doctor of physical therapy.”

As for the 2017 team, Burton expects big things from the Broncos.

“I’m a Broncos fan, so I’m going to say all the way for sure,” said Bruton. “That’s what I’m hoping for, that’s what I’m expecting and every guy in that locker room; they expect nothing less.”

The Broncos will play their first preseason game Thursday in Chicago and will play their first regular season game on Monday Sept. 11 against the LA Chargers.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.