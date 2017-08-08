Charges Dismissed Against Sen. Gardner Protesters

DENVER (CBS4)– A judge has dismissed trespassing charges against protesters arrested June 29 in the Denver office of Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

Initially, nine protesters were held on charges including trespassing and interference with a police officer.

On Tuesday morning, the Denver City Attorney requested that charges against five of the protesters be dismissed. The judge agreed.

The protesters were taken into custody June 29 after three days of protesting inside Gardner’s office.

“Rather go to jail than to die without Medicaid,” they chanted during hour 60 of the protest.

It was an effort to get Sen. Gardner to vote against his own party’s health care bill on Capitol Hill.

Denver police say the senator’s office asked for the protesters to be removed. After repeated warnings given at intervals, they were arrested.

After their arrest, the senator requested that the charges be dropped.

Since the protest, Gardner has moved offices from downtown Denver to the U.S. Custom House, a federal bankruptcy court at 19th and Stout Street. Visitors will have to pass through security to enter ad face U.S. Marshals if they refuse to leave.