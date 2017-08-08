City Council Delays Vote On DIA Great Hall Project

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver City Council members delayed a proposed vote on a major renovation project at Denver International Airport’s main terminal.

The proposal, called the Great Hall Project would include a dramatic change to the layout inside the main terminal. It also includes a $1.8 billion price tag.

Among other things, DIA wants to consolidate TSA checkpoints and airline ticket lobbies and move them to the sixth floor.

The plan also includes a private/public partnership with a Spanish multi-national company. As part of the contract, they would operate DIA for the next 34 years. The City of Denver would still own the airport.

“That was something I really wanted to make sure that we had, that we had the ownership. I think that still the management of it will go to this private firm. and that has a lot of council members concerned,” said Denver City Council President Albus Brooks.

The vote is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 14.