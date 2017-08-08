CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 8, 2017

The Broncos practiced without pads today. Tuesday is the team’s final practice before Thursday’s preseason game in Chicago.
Practice was back open to the public after being moved indoors Monday due to inclement weather.
Todd Davis and T.J. Ward were still held out of practice, but offensive lineman Menelik Watson was back at practice and is expected to play in Thursday’s game.
The Broncos spent the early portion of practice working on preparing for Thursday’s game in Chicago with defense wearing scout team jerseys.
