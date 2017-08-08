Best Ways To Celebrate World Humanitarian Day In Denver

By Deborah Flomberg

Saturday, Aug. 19 is World Humanitarian Day, which is your chance to honor and recognize the thousands of workers who stand on the front lines of the many issues that affect this planet. Sponsored by the United Nations, the objective of this year’s World Humanitarian Day is to shine a light on the issue of protecting civilians that are in dangerous areas during current wars and disasters.

The day has been celebrated since 2008, when the United Nations General Assembly chose Aug. 19, which is the anniversary of the terrorist attack on the UN Headquarters in Baghdad, which killed 22 people in 2003. The day is also designated to draw attention to any humanitarian needs worldwide, so there are lots of things you can do on the day itself as well. Take a look at these five ideas to help you get started as you plan how you and your family will honor World Humanitarian Day.

Volunteer at the Denver Rescue Mission

6090 Smith Road

Denver, CO 80216

(303) 953-3955

www.denverrescuemission.org

There are lots of ways you can help out the Denver Rescue Mission as part of a tribute to World Humanitarian Day. Check out the website to learn about options for serving meals or helping with any number of other jobs needed around the Mission. When you visit the volunteer section, you can find a list of meal-serving opportunities, along with how many volunteers are needed for that specific time slot. Of course, if time is an issue, the Denver Rescue Mission is always in need of donations as well, and you can make a donation directly on its website. Whether you choose to head down to help out the front lines directly, or if you simply make a much-needed donation, the Denver Rescue Mission is a great way to help those less fortunate in your community.

Keep Denver Beautiful

www.denvergov.org

Another great way to honor the day is to spend some time pitching in to help Keep Denver Beautiful. There are a number of ideas on the Denver government website to help you get started as you and your family plan out your day of service. From the Adopt-A-Spot program, which is a great way to get a group involved in cleaning up the city, to several Community Beautification Projects – all of which are working to cleanup different neighborhoods all over the city – to the Denver Partners Against Graffiti program, working to fight graffiti throughout the community, there are lots of ways you can step up to help.

Volunteers For Outdoor Colorado

www.voc.org

If you prefer to work outdoors, then there are a lot of great volunteer opportunities here as well. Check out Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, which offers several different volunteer programs throughout the year. Upcoming projects include restoration of the Red Rocks Trading Post Trail, Quandry Peak Trail restoration, Goose Creek Trail restoration and several memorial projects and construction opportunities. This important organization has been restoring and renovating outdoor areas throughout Colorado since 1984, and it relies on the thousands of volunteers who help out every year. There are opportunities for every age and every ability, so check out the site and get volunteering today.

Help Out The United Way

www.unitedwaydenver.org

Another incredibly important organization, the United Way is always seeking volunteers to help out with the many different projects and programs it offers throughout the state of Colorado. Since 1887 the United Way has been working to fix many different issues facing Denver and its surrounding areas, and there are always volunteer opportunities for you and the whole family. Visit the website to search the volunteer opportunities, and you’ll find myriad ways to help out around your community. You can help out at the Warren Village with evening childcare, donate some time helping people learn to read with the Literacy Helper program, or work on some of the many restoration and cleanup programs needing your help.

Sign Up With Metro Volunteers

www.metrovolunteers.org

If you’re still searching for the perfect volunteer opportunity in honor of World Humanitarian Day, and you’re still trying to find the best fit for your skills and the time you have available, check out the Metro Volunteers. This great organization assembles volunteers for all sorts of different projects, and there are lots of different ways you can help out. Participate in community makeover projects, support wellness programs and spend some time helping out organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado. Simply visit the website and sign up for the different training and evaluation programs, then Metro Volunteers will help you get started helping out your community.