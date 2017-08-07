COMING UP: COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos safety David Bruton. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Pikes Peak Sees Summer Snow

August 7, 2017 8:16 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak, Snow

DENVER (CBS4) –  Unusually cool air gripping most of Colorado was enough to turn rain into snow on top of Pikes Peak late Sunday and early Monday.

Snow on Colorado’s fourteeners is not uncommon during the summer months but it is more rare during the warmest weeks of the season in late July and early August. And accumulation is even more usual during this time.

At one point Elk could be seen along the road near the summit (look closely in the center right of this photo!).

The official weather station on the top of Pikes Peak recorded a temperature as low as 33° Monday at 7 a.m. Temperatures will likely stay in the 30s throughout the day with occasional light snow through the morning, then cold rain during the afternoon.

