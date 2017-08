DENVER (CBS4) – A swarm of police cars surrounded a home Monday.

It happened in the 100 block of N. Grove Street and Federal Boulevard, when the Denver Police Department’s SWAT team was looking for a wanted man who refused to come out of a house.

After approximately five hours, police cleared the scene.

UPDATE: Scene in 100 block of N. Grove Street is clear. No suspect in custody. #Denver https://t.co/UZpAfOxo7T — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2017

The suspect, according to police, was not there, and so no one was taken into custody.

Police have not said why the man is wanted.