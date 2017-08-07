Motorcycles Disrupt Traffic Through Denver Metro Area

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of motorcyclists disrupted traffic in the Denver metro area on Sunday. Many of them were on their way to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Traffic controllers with the Colorado Department of Transportation kept an eye on the motorcycles, as well as police.

At one point, the large group of about 100 motorcycles stopped traffic northbound on Interstate 25 at Interstate 225.

There were dozens more dodging traffic in the southbound lanes of I-25 approaching Hampden Avenue and had all four lanes blocked.

Some pulled dangerous stunt moves.

Police arrested five motorcyclists for obstructing the streets and reckless driving. Ten others received tickets for riding without license plates and 11 vehicles were impounded.