WATCH: Bear Cam At Katmai National Park And Preserve In Alaska

August 7, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: Bear Cam, explore.org

KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska (CBS Local) – Our station is streaming the explore.org Bear Cam, a 24-hour a day live camera from Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

The live stream shows the epic journey salmon take in Alaska to spawn in the park. It also shows how some of these salmon meet their demise at the paws of the park’s brown bears, who are just looking for food.

The explore.org philanthropic mission is to connect humanity to nature and inspire lifelong learning. Check them out on Facebook here.

