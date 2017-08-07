COMING UP: COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos safety David Bruton. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

John Bowlen Turns Self In To Police

August 7, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Glendale Police Department, John Bowlen, Pat Bowlen

GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– John Bowlen turned himself in to police over the weekend, several days after the Arapahoe County probation department issued a warrant for his arrest and filed a complaint that he violated his probation.

John Bowlen (credit: Glendale Police)

Bowlen, 31, was pulled over July 30 after allegedly speeding and weaving through traffic on U.S. Highway 101 in the Paso Robles area in California. He was arrested on two misdemeanor drunken driving charges.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the former team staffer made it clear several times he was Pat Bowlen’s son.

John Bowlen (credit: San Luis Obispo County)

John Bowlen turned himself in at the Glendale Police Department on Saturday.

John Bowlen is on probation for harassment for allegedly pushing his girlfriend during an argument in Colorado. He told a dispatcher at that time that he was the “blood of the city” and a “friend of the mayor.”

John Bowlen (credit: Glendale Police)

Arapahoe County issued the arrest warrant on Aug. 1, stating that Bowlen violated his probation with:

  • His arrest for DUI in California
  • He has not reported to the probation department or had any correspondence with them since his ruling on his previous case
  • He was ordered to do community service and so far the probation department has not received proof of completion
  • He hasn’t paid his court costs and was arrested in California without permission to leave Colorado.
