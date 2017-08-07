John Bowlen Turns Self In To Police

GLENDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– John Bowlen turned himself in to police over the weekend, several days after the Arapahoe County probation department issued a warrant for his arrest and filed a complaint that he violated his probation.

Bowlen, 31, was pulled over July 30 after allegedly speeding and weaving through traffic on U.S. Highway 101 in the Paso Robles area in California. He was arrested on two misdemeanor drunken driving charges.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the former team staffer made it clear several times he was Pat Bowlen’s son.

John Bowlen turned himself in at the Glendale Police Department on Saturday.

John Bowlen is on probation for harassment for allegedly pushing his girlfriend during an argument in Colorado. He told a dispatcher at that time that he was the “blood of the city” and a “friend of the mayor.”

Arapahoe County issued the arrest warrant on Aug. 1, stating that Bowlen violated his probation with: