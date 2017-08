DENVER (CBS4)– Two people were rescued from a home that partially collapsed on Monday morning.

The two workers were at the home at 3137 W. Denver Place near 38th Avenue and Federal Boulevard that was being renovated when it collapsed.

Firefighters rushed to the home and rescued them. They were rushed to the hospital.

It is unclear the severity of their injuries.

Firefighters believe they were the only two who were caught in the collapse. What caused the collapse is being investigated.