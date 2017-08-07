COMING UP: COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos safety David Bruton. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2017

August 7, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: CBS4 Sports: Denver Broncos Notebook

The Broncos released their first depth chart today. The starting quarterbacks are listed as “Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch.”

siemian lynch throw 81 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2017

(credit: CBS)

Other depth chart notes include:
Garett Bolles as the starter at left tackle
Max Garcia listed as starting left guard with Allen Barbre as the backup.
T.J. Ward and Shane Ray are both listed as starters despite being listed with injuries
2nd round pick DeMarcus Walker listed behind Von Miller at outside linebacker.

Shane Ray was in attendance at practice. It’s the first time we’ve seen Shane since his wrist surgery.

ray tight 55 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2017

(credit: CBS)

ray wrist 56 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2017

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos practiced in helmets and shoulder pads with shorts as they begin preps for their first preseason game in Chicago on Thursday.

siemian pass to thomas 90 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2017

(credit: CBS)

The Broncos practiced inside today due to the inclement weather and practice was not open to the public due to space concerns at the indoor facility.

wide shot 68 CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2017

(credit: CBS)

View the list of all Denver Broncos Training Camp 2017 practices that are open to the public.

