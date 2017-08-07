CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 7, 2017

The Broncos released their first depth chart today. The starting quarterbacks are listed as “Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch.”

Other depth chart notes include:

Garett Bolles as the starter at left tackle

Max Garcia listed as starting left guard with Allen Barbre as the backup.

T.J. Ward and Shane Ray are both listed as starters despite being listed with injuries

2nd round pick DeMarcus Walker listed behind Von Miller at outside linebacker.

Shane Ray was in attendance at practice. It’s the first time we’ve seen Shane since his wrist surgery.

The Broncos practiced in helmets and shoulder pads with shorts as they begin preps for their first preseason game in Chicago on Thursday.

The Broncos practiced inside today due to the inclement weather and practice was not open to the public due to space concerns at the indoor facility.

View the list of all Denver Broncos Training Camp 2017 practices that are open to the public.