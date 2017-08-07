ATF To Investigate Fire At Historic Mill

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A federal team will investigate how a beloved historic mill caught fire.

The Windsor Severance Fire Department says smoke is still coming from the building Monday after it went up in flames over the weekend.

It started early Sunday morning.

The mill was under renovation, and was going to hold a brewery, a restaurant, and some offices.

The owner of the mill released a statement Monday, saying they “will work closely with our design team and local officials to better understand the options and timeline for bringing this project online again.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.