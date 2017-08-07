COMING UP: COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos safety David Bruton. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Criminals Use Family’s Stolen Truck In Pawn Shop Break-Ins

August 7, 2017 3:54 PM
By Tom Mustin

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Manny Rodriguez is afraid to show his face, after brazen crooks used his father’s stolen truck in an early morning crime spree.

“We just want to get our truck back man,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

arapahoe smash and grab 5pkg frame 0 Criminals Use Familys Stolen Truck In Pawn Shop Break Ins

CBS4’s Tom Mustin interviews Manny Rodriguez (credit: CBS)

Manny says his father drove the truck from Mexico to visit Manny and his family in Adams County. Last Friday, the truck was stolen.

That night, Manny saw the distinctive vehicle on the news- as surveillance video caught five hooded, masked men breaking in to two pawn shops in Arapahoe County.

arapahoe smash and grab 6pkg frame 473 Criminals Use Familys Stolen Truck In Pawn Shop Break Ins

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

The men stole guns and electronics, along with a truck that Manny says his father can’t replace.

“We’re not rich, we’re not poor but we’re hanging in there. We cannot just go buy another truck for him or he can’t go buy another truck,” he said.

arapahoe smash and grab 5pkg frame 903 Criminals Use Familys Stolen Truck In Pawn Shop Break Ins

(credit: CBS)

The vehicle is a white Ford F-350 with Mexico plates and a distinctive white toolbox and transfer pump- all clearly seen on the video.

Manny says he came to Colorado to find a job and care for his family. He has a message for the criminals: “Get a job!”

arapahoe smash and grab 6pkg frame 1825 Criminals Use Familys Stolen Truck In Pawn Shop Break Ins

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

“Don’t be doing that bad stuff. There’s always a lot of work, especially here in Colorado. You can work a little bit, get your money and buy whatever you need to buy. Don’t be stealing stuff.”

The sheriff’s office says the suspects are still on the loose, and are now armed and dangerous. Manny is hoping they’ll be caught soon, and his father’s white truck will find its way home.

crime 1 Criminals Use Familys Stolen Truck In Pawn Shop Break Ins

(credit: CBS)

“If anybody sees that truck let us know,” he said.

Investigators urge everyone to stay away from the suspects because they have weapons and are considered dangerous. Anyone who recognizes the truck or any of the suspects is asked to call the TIP Line: (720) 874-8477 or CrimeStoppers: (720) 913-7867.

