Criminals Use Family’s Stolen Truck In Pawn Shop Break-Ins

By Tom Mustin

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Manny Rodriguez is afraid to show his face, after brazen crooks used his father’s stolen truck in an early morning crime spree.

“We just want to get our truck back man,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Manny says his father drove the truck from Mexico to visit Manny and his family in Adams County. Last Friday, the truck was stolen.

That night, Manny saw the distinctive vehicle on the news- as surveillance video caught five hooded, masked men breaking in to two pawn shops in Arapahoe County.

The men stole guns and electronics, along with a truck that Manny says his father can’t replace.

“We’re not rich, we’re not poor but we’re hanging in there. We cannot just go buy another truck for him or he can’t go buy another truck,” he said.

The vehicle is a white Ford F-350 with Mexico plates and a distinctive white toolbox and transfer pump- all clearly seen on the video.

Manny says he came to Colorado to find a job and care for his family. He has a message for the criminals: “Get a job!”

“Don’t be doing that bad stuff. There’s always a lot of work, especially here in Colorado. You can work a little bit, get your money and buy whatever you need to buy. Don’t be stealing stuff.”

The sheriff’s office says the suspects are still on the loose, and are now armed and dangerous. Manny is hoping they’ll be caught soon, and his father’s white truck will find its way home.

“If anybody sees that truck let us know,” he said.

Investigators urge everyone to stay away from the suspects because they have weapons and are considered dangerous. Anyone who recognizes the truck or any of the suspects is asked to call the TIP Line: (720) 874-8477 or CrimeStoppers: (720) 913-7867.

