School Supplies Handed Out To Children In Need

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – There were several events held to help low income students get school supplies across the Denver metro area this weekend.

Many families are getting ready for school to start, and some are getting some help with those expensive supplies.

Nonprofits held events in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood, Westminster and in two different locations. One of those locations was North Middle School on Montview Boulevard in Aurora.

Volunteers there helped the group Erica Rae’s Kids hand out thousands of backpacks with school supplies to children.

“It’s really amazing to see the kids and get them ready for school and know that they’re prepared,” organizer Pattie Hamann said. “We go into schools that are anywhere from 89 to 100 percent under the poverty level, and actually with this program we partner with Staples. We filled 5,000 backpacks with the Staples backpack-a-thon and they gave us 2,400 of these.”

Hamann said she has been helping with school supplies for eight years. She says she does it in memory of her daughter who died in a car accident a decade ago. It was a cause that was close to her daughter’s heart.

Kids attending the event got approximately 90 percent of the materials they’ll need for the upcoming school year.