Porch Pirate Captured On Video Stealing Pet Supplies

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find a woman accused of stealing packages off of a porch.

The homeowner lives near the University of Denver campus. He shared video with CBS4 from his home surveillance camera that shows the woman walking up to the front of his home and then snatching up two packages. She then appears to get away in a white Dodge Durango.

Police suspect the woman was following a FedEx truck around the neighborhood which was making deliveries.

The homeowner says pet supplies were stolen that were supposed to be for his new puppy.