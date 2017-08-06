Televangelist From Colorado Featured In New CBS Prime Time Series

DENVER (CBS4)– An 86-year-old Colorado woman has brought back memories of a trip like no other. She’s Marilyn Hickey, a Christian religious leader who went to Pakistan.

But she didn’t go alone. CBSN On Assignment reporter James Brown went with her and now her story will air on CBSN On Assignment, a new prime time summer series on CBS.

“They said don’t go, they’ll kill you over there,” said Hickey.

Hickey, a televangelist from Greenwood Village, produces shows with her daughter. The shows are watched by the faithful across the U.S.

“Look, there are no signs of her slowing down at all. Peripatetic would be a good description of what her lifestyle is like covering the earth with the gospel,” said Brown.

Brown talked with CBS4’s Alan Gionet about his trip with Hickey to Pakistan.

“The hospitality was Southern Hospitality personified. They were extremely gracious, they’re like Americans once you get to know them and talk with them, they’re like everyday people,” said Brown.

He also described how they were escorted by armed guards but said as Americans, “By and large we were received very well.”

“I love Muslims and Muslims love me,” said Hickey.

Watch CBSN On Assignment Monday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m.