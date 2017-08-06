Latest Forecast: Unusual Taste Of Fall For The Week Ahead

August 6, 2017 6:34 AM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve been talking about this big weather change in store across eastern Colorado for several days and now it’s here.

You’ll notice a moist and much cooler air mass starting today. It will last into the middle of the week ahead.

Daytime highs will be running 15-30 degrees below normal for this time of year through at least Tuesday and there’s a good chance that at some point you’re going to see showers or thunderstorms.

Some locally heavy rain will be possible, especially this afternoon and overnight tonight.

Western Colorado will keep a chance for rain in the forecast but this cooler air mass moving in from the north and east will not make it up and over the Rockies.

Temperatures along the Front Range and on the eastern plains will slowly creep back to more normal levels by the upcoming weekend.

