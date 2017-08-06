Latest Forecast: 48 Hours Of Cool, Cloudy & Wet Weather Ahead

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The next few days will feel more like fall for the eastern half of Colorado with an extended period of cloud cover and cool temperatures.

The weather pattern will also bring a much needed drink of water to many of us that have missed out on the recent rounds of stormy weather.

We are worried about pockets of heavy rain that could create localized flooding issues over the next few days with the biggest concern around burn scars.

A slow warming and drying trend will get underway by the middle of the week but temperatures will continue to run below normal for this time of year.

Western Colorado will see scattered showers and thunderstorms but will not see the dramatic cool down that will be experienced in Denver, along the Front Range and on the eastern plains.

A few high mountains, such as Pikes Peak, could pick up a little snow during the overnight hours.

