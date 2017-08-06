CU Boulder Ships New Climate Instrument To Florida For November Launch

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A new space tool built at CU Boulder is now at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida where it will be prepared for a launch to space.
It’s called the Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor, or TSIS-1, and it will monitor how much sunlight hits the earth. That information will help study our planet’s climate.
The solar instrument is currently planned to hitch a ride to the International Space Station on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in November.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.