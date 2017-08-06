Renters Plan To Move After Home Keeps Catching Fire

By Dillon Thomas

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – A family renting a home off of 144th and Irving Street was displaced,after the house was struck by lightning. The strike caused a chain reaction, setting the home on fire on multiple occasions.

Lori Young, the home’s renter, said the initial fire started just after 4:30 a.m. Friday.

“There was a big flash of light, with a really loud noise. And, I thought, ‘thank God that did not hit the house,'” Young said.

However, shortly after hearing the thunder, Young knew the strike did hit her home.

“The alarms were going off, the smoke alarms were going off,” Young said.

Firefighters responded, extinguishing the flames. However, Young said that must not have been enough.

“The fire lit up again, and started again. (Firefighters) had to come back five times to get the fire out,” said Alejandra Jimenez, Young’s daughter.

The fire rekindled Saturday morning. Firefighters responded, just to revisit the home later in the evening, after the fire started again.

“It is gone. Everything is gone,” Young said.

The family said the same home caught fire about a year ago, after an electrical issue in the attic as well.

“I have had neighbors stop by, and say ‘your house is cursed,'” Young said.

Though their possessions were damaged, and their home was too dangerous to live in for the time being, the family said they still had all that mattered.

“I’m just happy nobody got injured, and all my family is here,” said Noah Jimenez, Young’s son.

The family did not have renter’s insurance. Young said she hoped this story would be an encouragement to other renters, to get insurance before catastrophe.

The family set up a GoFundMe page, to help replace some of their belongings. You can find that page here: gofundme.com/single-mother-house-fire

