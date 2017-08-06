Aurora Hosts Pride Celebration For The First Time

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs all have celebrations, so Pride activists in Aurora thought they should, too.

On Saturday the gay and lesbian community hosted its first-ever Pride Celebration in Aurora outside the municipal center building.

The event had 60 vendors, a sporting area, a kid’s zone, food trucks and entertainment.

Christopher La Fleur of the Outfront Foundation said it was time for Aurora to have such a celebration.

“Aurora constantly gets ignored and yes, people expect that if you live out here you’re going to go down to Denver to get services or go to (Pridefest), things like that. And what we’re hoping is that this event is really going to catalyze people to come out here. Organizations are going to come out here and serve the community that lives and works and has built a family out here,” La Fleur said.

Proceeds from the event benefited the Outfront Foundation’s scholarship fund.