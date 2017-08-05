Surveillance Video Captures Clear Image Of Bank Robber

August 5, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, FBI, Jefferson County, Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Lakewood.

Surveillance cameras captured a clear image of the man’s face.

suspect 21 Surveillance Video Captures Clear Image Of Bank Robber

(credit: Lakewood Police)

Investigators say he robbed the First Bank on 550 South Wadsworth Boulevard on Monday and then took off. He was described as weighing approximately 180 pounds and being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. He was white and he was wearing a green and white striped golf shirt.

Additional Resources

The following information was released by the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Lakewood Police Department:

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch