Surveillance Video Captures Clear Image Of Bank Robber

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Lakewood.

Surveillance cameras captured a clear image of the man’s face.

Investigators say he robbed the First Bank on 550 South Wadsworth Boulevard on Monday and then took off. He was described as weighing approximately 180 pounds and being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. He was white and he was wearing a green and white striped golf shirt.

Additional Resources

The following information was released by the FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Lakewood Police Department:

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to two thousand dollars ($2,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).