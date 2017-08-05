Victim Runs Into Restaurant, Asks For Help After Getting Shot

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – A man ran into a restaurant asking for help after he was shot before 9 a.m. Saturday in West Denver.

The shooting happened on Decatur Street near Alameda Avenue near a busy strip of businesses.

The suspect is on the run and is described as a thin male wearing a green jacket.

As of late Saturday afternoon, it was unknown what lead up to the gunfire.

Customers arrived at the Empress Restaurant to find one of their favorite Chinese food brunch spots surrounded by police.

“We were coming out for my dim sum brunch. It’s kind of my going away party. And this is kind of a surprise, a shock,” said Brandon Heinz.

Restaurant management said that the victim ran in before they were open.

They said the victim had been struck by a bullet in his abdomen.

An employee called 911 and soon afterwards paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital.

“It’s too much violence around this whole neighborhood,” said Anthony Vigil, who goes to the area often to visit his parents.

Vigil wants the violence to stop.

“My parents have lived in this area for 50-some years.. At night, they keep their doors locked because they hear a lot of shooting.. It’s getting bad around here.”

Police were not able to provide information on the victim’s condition.

Investigators said that a silver sedan may be involved.

