Shooting At Chinese Restaurant Leaves 1 Hurt

DENVER (CBS4) – A shooting took place at a Chinese restaurant on Saturday morning in Denver.

Police temporarily closed off West Alameda Avenue at 9 a.m. to investigate the shooting, which happened at Empress Seafood Restaurant, located on the 2800 block of Alameda near South Federal Boulevard.

Two customers who came to the restaurant after the incident told CBS4 police officers told them the shooting happened inside the restaurant.

Numerous crime scene markers were seen in the restaurant’s front lobby while investigators studied the crime scene.

Employees said a worker was cooking inside at the time of the shooting. Police said the victim was male and that he was taken to the hospital. They said they were searching for a suspect who was described as being thin, male and wearing a green jacket. They also said a silver sedan was possibility used by the suspect in the crime.

Approximately two hours after police responded to the scene, the restaurant was back open for business.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.