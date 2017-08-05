‘Quad Squad’ Quadruplets Travel To Colorado For Preemie Reunion

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A set of quadruplets and their parents traveled from Kansas to Colorado this weekend to participate in a reunion for children who were born prematurely.

Alyssa Sallaska, Carter Sallaska, Miles Sallaska and Bently Sallaska were born about three years ago at the University of Colorado Hospital. They were born at 25 weeks and all weighed just a little more than one pound apiece.

The siblings all took part in a “preemie picnic” at the Aurora hospital on Saturday. This year’s reunion had a superhero theme, and the kids wore shirts that said “Quad Squad.”

The siblings got to meet up with the medical teams that helped to take good care of them for several months after birth in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Amanda and Grant, the parents, told CBS4 a few months after the births that they remembered clearly the day they learned about the quadruplets.

“I remember that day in the doctor’s room just like it was yesterday. We went to do an ultrasound and he’s thumbing around and he goes, ‘One, two…’ and then he realized my five year old son was in the room and he gestures with his fingers, ‘Three, four,'” said Grant.

“It was quite a roller coaster of emotions at first. We were happy because we were trying to get pregnant but four was a little more than we bargained for,” said Amanda.

The Sallaskas also have a son who is five months older than the quads.