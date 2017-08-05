Latest Forecast: Wet & Unusually Cool Stretch Of Weather Ahead

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s not going to feel much like August over the next several days thanks to an unusual upper-air pattern.

Temperatures will be running 15 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year across the eastern half of Colorado, including Denver and the Front Range.

Along with the cooler weather will come a better chance for widespread rain. It’s very possible that Monday will be cloudy with showers and temperatures not evening hitting 70 degrees for many of us.

Western Colorado will not feel any impacts from the cool down but will continue to see daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

