Latest Forecast: Long Stretch Of Cool, Unsettled Weather Ahead

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Today will be the warmest day in the extended forecast as we watch an unusual August weather pattern unfold.

We will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms statewide, some of which will produce gusty wind, locally heavy rain and even hail.

A big weather story in the week ahead will be a large area of low pressure spinning over southeast Canada that will send several waves of cool air into the lower 48 states. The below normal temperatures will impact just about everyone who lives along and east of the Rockies.

In addition we will continue to see plumes of moisture rotating around high pressure over northern Mexico and that will keep showers and storms in the forecast through at least Tuesday.

Right now it looks like Monday will be the coolest and wettest day out of the next five.

