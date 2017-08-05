CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 8/5

Saturday is scrimmage day at Broncos headquarters.
Trevor Siemian got the first team reps at quarterback to start Saturday’s scrimmage.
Offensive lineman Menelik Watson was not in pads today and watched practice from the sidelines
Offensive lineman Ronald Leary didn’t participate in today’s scrimmage either although he was dressed in full pads.
T.J. Ward (hamstring) and linebacker Todd Davis (shoulder) also missed today’s practice.
Another packed house today on the berm. The Broncos set a training camp record with more than 6,500 fans in attendance on Friday. Looks like they could top that number again today.
View the list of all Denver Broncos Training Camp 2017 practices that are open to the public.