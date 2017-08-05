CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 8/5

August 5, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: CBS4 Sports: Denver Broncos Notebook

Saturday is scrimmage day at Broncos headquarters.

Trevor Siemian got the first team reps at quarterback to start Saturday’s scrimmage.

Offensive lineman Menelik Watson was not in pads today and watched practice from the sidelines

Offensive lineman Ronald Leary didn’t participate in today’s scrimmage either although he was dressed in full pads.

T.J. Ward (hamstring) and linebacker Todd Davis (shoulder) also missed today’s practice.

Another packed house today on the berm. The Broncos set a training camp record with more than 6,500 fans in attendance on Friday. Looks like they could top that number again today.

View the list of all Denver Broncos Training Camp 2017 practices that are open to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch