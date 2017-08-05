Bear Takes Car For A Short Spin

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear broke into an SUV in the Durango area early Friday and tore it apart.

After the bear got inside the vehicle, the vehicle rolled down a driveway and crashed into a mailbox.

The bear pulled off the steering wheel and radio and likely released the brake, according to the Durango Herald.

Ron Cornelius, who took a photo of the damaged SUV, joked with the newspaper that he doesn’t usually get up around 5 a.m. (when the incident happened) “unless there is a bear driving a car down the street.”

The animal took off before La Plata County deputies arrived.