More Tickets Released For The Frozen Musical

August 4, 2017 5:02 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Good news Frozen fans! The theatre just released 3,000 more tickets for the highly anticipated Broadway musical which debuts in Denver later this month.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts released 3,000 new tickets for Frozen on Friday.

“Frozen” will appear in Denver ahead of a planned run on Broadway.

The Disney Theatrical Production will begin showing at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 17. It runs through Oct. 1.

Additional Resources:

Get ticket information at a special section of denvercenter.org.

