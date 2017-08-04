Search Underway For Missing Mother And Daughters On Grand Mesa

August 4, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Colorado, Mesa County, Missing Persons

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue personnel are presently looking on Grand Mesa for a woman and her two daughters now missing since early Thursday afternoon.

The 40-year-old woman and the two girls, ages 8 and 10, were last seen at 1:30 p.m. at the Flowing Park Overlook, according to a news release from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. The family was thought to be hiking the Mesa Top Trail along the Mesa/Delta county line.

Family members notified authorities Thursday of the trio’s absence when they failed to return to their campsite.

grand mesa missing 1 marshia peterson 40 mesa cnty so Search Underway For Missing Mother And Daughters On Grand Mesa

Marshia Peterson ( credit -Meas County Sheriff’s Office)

The adult female, Marshia Peterson, was last seen wearing capri jeans with a white and black or white and gray zip up hoodie. She is described as 5-foot-4, 147 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

grand mesa missing 2 signe peterson 10 mesa cnty so Search Underway For Missing Mother And Daughters On Grand Mesa

Signe Peterson ( credit -Meas County Sheriff’s Office)

The 10-year-old girl, Signe Peterson, was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt with gold tassels and shorts.

grand mesa missing 3 zophie peterson 8 mesa cnty so Search Underway For Missing Mother And Daughters On Grand Mesa

Zophie Peterson ( credit -Meas County Sheriff’s Office)

The 8-year-old girl, Zophie Peterson, was last seen wearing capri pants and a darker-colored shirt with tennis shoes.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team, Mesa County Search and Rescue ATV Team and Rescue Dogs are involved in the search operation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the three is asked to call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707 or 911.

 

 

