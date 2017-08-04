Puppy Owner ‘Baffled’ After Dog Stolen From Yard

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman is hoping to be reunited with her 14-week-old puppy after someone stole the animal from her front yard.

Natalie Grisham says on July 23, she let her Luna out to go to the bathroom at her home on West Colfax Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. and then she was gone.

Grisham says neighbors saw two teens take the dog minutes later, but they didn’t get a very good look at them.

Since Luna was stolen, several people who live nearby have reported seeing her.

“It’s scary to think that someone can just take your dog right out of your yard,” she said.

Neighbors have been using the website Nextdoor.com to report that there have been numerous attempts to steal dogs in the area recently.

“It just baffles me people think they can get away with that. I just really want them to be caught,” Grisham said.

Grisham is offering a $600 reward to find Luna and is warning other dog owners near her to keep a close eye on their pets.