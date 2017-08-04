Police Believe Same Man Has Robbed Second Louisville Business

August 4, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Crime, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police investigators shared photographs today of suspect in a Tuesday evening robbery who resemblances a suspect in another aggravated robbery last month.

Investigators now believe the same suspect is responsible for both.

At 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, A man entered Elements Massage at 765 South Boulder Road and, knife in hand, and demanded money from an employee. The employee complied.

louisville agg robbery 1 massage biz suspect from lsvlpd Police Believe Same Man Has Robbed Second Louisville Business

( credit – Louisville Police Department)

The suspect fled in what is believed to be a white Chevrolet HHR.

louisville agg robbery 3 massage biz suspects actual vehicle from lsvlpd Police Believe Same Man Has Robbed Second Louisville Business

( credit – Louisville Police Department)

On July 20th, the Corner Store convenience store on east South Boulder Road in Louisville was also robbed.

louisville agg robbery 5 convenience store suspect from lsvlpd Police Believe Same Man Has Robbed Second Louisville Business

( credit – Louisville Police Department)

The Louisville Police Department provided surveillance photos from that aggravated robbery as well.

louisville agg robbery 6 convenience store suspect from lsvlpd Police Believe Same Man Has Robbed Second Louisville Business

( credit – Louisville Police Department)

louisville agg robbery 7 convenience store suspect from lsvlpd Police Believe Same Man Has Robbed Second Louisville Business

( credit – Louisville Police Department)

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Louisville PD detectives Haymore, Tafoya or Morris. Informants can also remain anonymous with a message to Northern Colorado Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a reward.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch