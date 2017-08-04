Police Believe Same Man Has Robbed Second Louisville Business

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police investigators shared photographs today of suspect in a Tuesday evening robbery who resemblances a suspect in another aggravated robbery last month.

Investigators now believe the same suspect is responsible for both.

At 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, A man entered Elements Massage at 765 South Boulder Road and, knife in hand, and demanded money from an employee. The employee complied.

The suspect fled in what is believed to be a white Chevrolet HHR.

On July 20th, the Corner Store convenience store on east South Boulder Road in Louisville was also robbed.

The Louisville Police Department provided surveillance photos from that aggravated robbery as well.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Louisville PD detectives Haymore, Tafoya or Morris. Informants can also remain anonymous with a message to Northern Colorado Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and may be eligible for a reward.