Criminals Target 2 Pawn Shops Overnight

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are trying to track down thieves who broke into two different pawn shops in Arapahoe County on Friday.

The robbers got away with two guns at a business called Casino Pawn near East Arapahoe Road and South Peoria Street just before 2:30 a.m. Approximately 15 minutes later, a second pawn shop — Pawn King — was hit near South Quebec Street and East Iliff Avenue. In the second incident the criminals got away with video game consoles, video games and some watches.

Police said they suspect the same group is responsible for both crimes.

Pawn King is celebrating its grand opening this week. Employees told CBS4 it will probably cost them more to repair the front door the crooks smashed in — a $6,000 repair job — than to replace the stolen inventory.

Police are now looking for five men who may have driven a white Ford truck with a white toolbox and a white fuel transfer pump in the bed. The men were all wearing masks, gloves and hoodies.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to police in their investigation is asked to contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office.