Nursing Suites Placed At Denver Sports Stadiums

August 4, 2017 12:10 AM
DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Score one for motherhood.

With an assist from a major hospital network, downtown Denver’s professional sports teams are producing a winning combination for new mothers who are avid sports fans.

New nursing suites are being installed at Coors Field, Sports Authority Field at Mile High, and Pepsi Center.

UCHealth purchased the new Mamava units for mothers to have a secure, private, and comfortable space to breastfeed or pump breast milk while at events.

uchealth nursing suite at coors field 2 Nursing Suites Placed At Denver Sports Stadiums

A UCHealth Nursing Suite at Coors Field. ( credit – UCHealth)

In a press release, UCHealth claimed the booths make Denver the “first and only city in U.S. with lactation suites at all downtown pro sports venues.”

The facilities include benches, fold-down tables, locking doors, and an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump or charging a cellphone.

A media tour of the Coors Field facilities is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.

 

 

