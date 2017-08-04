Watch: McManus Kicks 73-Yard Field Goal In Practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If it was the regular season, Broncos kicker Brandon McManus would have a record.

In practice Friday, McManus booted a 73-yard field goal. Not being shy, he tweeted out a video of it, too.

Coincidentally enough, the record is currently held be a former Bronco.

Kicker Matt Prater nailed a 64-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Dec. 8, 2013.

Simple math: McManus would have beaten that kick by nine yards.

Next on the list of NFL-long field goals?

Another former Broncos kicker, Jason Elam, is tied with three others at 63 yards.

Elam’s kick was successful against the Jacksonville Jaguars at old Mile High Stadium on Oct. 25, 1998.

The Broncos won both of the games against the Titans and the Jaguars, 51-28 and 37-24, respectively.