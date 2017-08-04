Another Warm Day for Saturday…Before the Next Cold Front Comes Through

By Ed Greene

DENVER (CBS4) – Some wild temperature swings! Wednesday we reached 90 degrees. Then behind a strong cold front our high plunged to just 67 degrees. Today, desert warm air surges into the state again and the high temperature soared to 92! To start the weekend, Saturday will be another warm one with a high near 90 degrees and with scattered showers and storms. Sunday, another cold front sweeps across the state and we’ll drop the high into the mid 70s, and again with scattered showers and storms. But those storms will hang around the eastern plains all night low as a strong surge of moisture brings widespread showers and storms and many could be heavy and contain those heavy flooding rains. Monday’s high might not be out of the upper 60s!

Tuesday and Wednesday will see less in the way of storms with the highs reaching back into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday and Friday we’re back in the lower 80s as we keep the chance for scattered storms in the forecast.

